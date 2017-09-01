Venus Remedies: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved as follow:1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.20172. Annual General Meeting (AGM) date as 29th September 20173. Directors report, Corporate Governance report.4. Annual General Meeting Notice.5. Opening of QIP issue on 11th September, 2017 and closing on 13th September, 20176. Draft Preliminary Placement Document for QIP.We further wish to inform you that 'Relevant Date' for this purpose in terms of Regulations 81(c)(i) of SEBI ICDR Regulations, is 1st September, 2017 and accordingly Floor Price for QIP issue, based on pricing formula as per Regulation 85(1) of ICDR Regulations is 94.83 per equity shares, which is taken on note by board.Please note that Trading Window for designated employees will be closed from 11th September 2017 to 13th September 2017.Source : BSE