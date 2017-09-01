App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Venus Remedies: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2017.

Venus Remedies: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved as follow:

1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2017
2. Annual General Meeting (AGM) date as 29th September 2017
3. Directors report, Corporate Governance report.
4. Annual General Meeting Notice.
5. Opening of QIP issue on 11th September, 2017 and closing on 13th September, 2017
6. Draft Preliminary Placement Document for QIP.


We further wish to inform you that 'Relevant Date' for this purpose in terms of Regulations 81(c)(i) of SEBI ICDR Regulations, is 1st September, 2017 and accordingly Floor Price for QIP issue, based on pricing formula as per Regulation 85(1) of ICDR Regulations is 94.83 per equity shares, which is taken on note by board.

Please note that Trading Window for designated employees will be closed from 11th September 2017 to 13th September 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.