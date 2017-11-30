Venus Remedies' board meeting on December 7, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 7th December 2017 to inter alia consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2017 and any other item with the permission of chair.
This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 7th December 2017 to inter alia consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2017 and any other item with the permission of chair.Source : BSE