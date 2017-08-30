App
Aug 30, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Venus Remedies' board meeting on September 1, 2017
This is in continuation of the notice dated 24.08.2017 for board meeting to be held on 01.09.2017.

in this regard, the following agenda items are also to be included:

1. To approve date of opening of QIP issue.
2. To approve Preliminary Placement Document for QIP issue.
3. To decide the Floor price for QIP issue.

Rest of the agenda items and other details as mentioned in Board Meeting notice dated 24.08.2017 remain unchanged.Source : BSE

