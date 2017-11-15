Ventura Guaranty - Outcome of extra ordinary general meeting

Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby submits the Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer's Report on the voting conducted at the EGM held on November 10, 2017.

Ventura Guaranty is in the Finance - Investments sector.

The company management includes Hemant Majethia - Whole Time Director, Sajid Malik - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Saroja Malik - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Jaidev Shroff - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Sandra Shroff - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Kulin Kumar Majethia - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Ashish Nanda - Independent Director, Sridhar Vaidyanathan - Independent Director, Ganesh Acharya - Independent Director, Kulin Kumar Majethia - Director, Ganesh Acharya - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 512060.

Its Registered office is at Dhannur, E15, Ground Floor,,Sir P M Road, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400001.

Their Registrars are Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE