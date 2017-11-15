Ventura Guaranty declares interim dividend

Ventura Guaranty Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 14, 2017, inter alia, have declared interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 2.70/- per equity share of face value Rs. 10/-.

entura Guaranty is in the Finance - Investments sector.

The company management includes Hemant Majethia - Whole Time Director, Sajid Malik - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Saroja Malik - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Jaidev Shroff - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Sandra Shroff - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Kulin Kumar Majethia - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Ashish Nanda - Independent Director, Sridhar Vaidyanathan - Independent Director, Ganesh Acharya - Independent Director, Kulin Kumar Majethia - Director, Ganesh Acharya - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 512060.

Its Registered office is at Dhannur, E15, Ground Floor,,Sir P M Road, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400001.

Their Registrars are Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE