Ventura Guaranty to consider dividend

Ventura Guaranty Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia :1. To consider and approve the Annual Accounts and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31, 2017;2. To consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the trading window for dealing in the Company's equity shares by the Directors/Designated Employees and their relatives will remain closed from May 22, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive) in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations), 2015.Source : BSE