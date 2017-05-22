May 22, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ventura Guaranty's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby intimates that a Board Meeting will be held on May 30, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017
Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby intimates that a Board Meeting will be held on May 30, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017Source : BSE