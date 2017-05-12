Venkys' board meeting postponed

Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) and 29(2) and Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the board meeting of Venky's (India) Limited which was scheduled to be held on Friday, 12th May, 2017, has been postponed to a future date which will be communicated separately.Source : BSE