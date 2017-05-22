May 22, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Venkys: Outcome of board meeting
The Board has also recommended a dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share (60 percent) for the year ended 31st March, 2017, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
the Board has also recommended a dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share (60%) for the year ended 31st March, 2017, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend if approved by the shareholders will be paid within the statutory time limit after the Annual General MeetingSource : BSE