May 04, 2017 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Venkys board to consider Dividend
Venkys (India) has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 12, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend on equity shares, if any.
