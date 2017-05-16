Venkys' board meeting on May 22, 2017

Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) and 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that, meeting of the Board of Directors of Venky's (India) Limited will be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend dividend on equity shares, if any.Source : BSE