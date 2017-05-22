May 22, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Veljan Denison to consider final dividend
Veljan Denison Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.
Veljan Denison Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia:
1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.
2. To recommend Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE
