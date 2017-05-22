Veljan Denison's board meeting on May 30, 2017

we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of Veljan Denison Limited for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2. To recommend Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE