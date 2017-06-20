App
Jun 19, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company will be held on June 23, 2017.

Vegetable Prod's board meeting on June 23, 2017
With reference to the earlier letter regarding Board Meeting held on May 26, 2017, Vegetable Products Ltd has now informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 23, 2017, inter-alia, to consider the matter relating to modification in Board Resolution dated May 26, 2017 for voluntary delisting of the Equity Shares of Vegetable Products Ltd. from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. in terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 and amended.Source : BSE

