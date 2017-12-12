Veerhealth Care: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter alia, approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.
The Board Meeting was commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.30 p.m.Source : BSE
