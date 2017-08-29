Veerhealth Care's AGM held on September 29, 2017

In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Paragraph A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copy of Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at 6, New Nandu Industrial Estate, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E), Mumbai – 400093.Source : BSE