May 05, 2017 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works' board meeting on May 26, 2017
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY IS CONVENED TO BE HELD ON MAY 26, 2017 AT 3.30PM TO CONSIDER / APPROVE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR QUARTER / YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 ALONG WITH OTHER SUBJECTS, AT NO.8, ATT COLONY, COIMBATORE - 641018.Source : BSE