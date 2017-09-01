App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Veejay Lakshmi's AGM on September 27, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the Forty Second Annual General Meeting of the share holders of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Limited will be held on Wednesday, the 27th day of September 2017 at 10.00 A.M at Nani Kalai Arangam, Mani Higher Secondary School, Coimbatore - 641 037 to transact the following business:
Ordinary Business:
1. To consider and adopt Annual Financial Statements including Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March 2017, the Balance Sheet as on that date, the Report of Board of Directors and the Auditors' Report thereon.
2. To appoint a Director in the place of Sri D.Ranganathan (DIN 00137566), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
3. To pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
'RESOLVED THAT pursuant to provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions, approval of the Company be and is hereby given,
To record the retirement of M/s. N.R. Doraiswami & Co, Chartered Accountants, from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting on the expiry of their term of office, to approve the appointment of M/s. Manohar Chowdhry & Associates, Chartered Accountants , Chennai Firm Registration No.001997S, for a term of five consecutive years commencing from 2017-18 to 2021-22 to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022, subject to ratification every year and at such audit fee as shall be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company.'
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

