Aug 28, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
VEDAVAAG Systems' board meeting on September 2, 2017
This is to inform that Pursuant to SEBI(Listing obligation and Disclosure requirement) 2015,the Meeting of the company is scheduled on 2nd September 2017 at 11.30 A.M in the morning at the registered office of the company to fix the date of AGM and Book Closure and to consider and approve the notice along with Directors report for the financial year 2016-17.
