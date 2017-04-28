Apr 28, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vedanta: Outcome of committee meeting
Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors have approved allotment of shares of Vedanta ('Vedanta') to the shareholders of Cairn India ('Cairn') pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal Bench at Mumbai vide Order dated March 23, 2017.
