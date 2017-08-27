VCU Data Management: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, the 23rd Day of August, 2017 started at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m., inter alia, have considered and approved the following matters among other business:1. Confirmed and approve the minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 30th May, 2017.2. Appointed M/s. VKM & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Mumbai as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17.3. Decided to adopt new set of Article of Association as per Companies Act, 2013.4. Decided to alter Liability Clause in Memorandum of Association of the Company.Source : BSE