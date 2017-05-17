VCU Data Management's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors Meeting No.1/2017-18 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 303, 3rd Floor, Aaditya Arcade, Topiwala Lane, Grant Road (East), Mumbai-400007 at 2:00 p.m to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.Source : BSE