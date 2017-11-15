VCCL - Outcome of board meeting

BOD in its meeting held today approved the Un audited Financial Result for the Quater & Half Year Ended on 30.09.2017 and resignation of Mr. Hari Mohan Kapoor form the Directorship of the Company.

VCCL is in the Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers sector.

The company management includes Ravindra Kumar Chadha - Non Executive Director, Gopi Krishna Malviya - Independent Director, Hari Mohan Kapoor - Independent Director, Astha Chaturvedi - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 522015.

Its Registered office is at C-3, Panki Industrial Area, Site-I,, Kanpur,Uttar Pradesh - 208022.

Their Registrars are Alankit Assignment Ltd.Source : BSE