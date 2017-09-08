VBC Ferro Alloys' board meeting on September 14, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on the 14th day of September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 6-2-913/914, 3rd Floor, Progressive Towers, Khairatabad, Hyderabad- 500004 to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results by adopting INDAS (first time) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE