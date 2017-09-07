Sep 07, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
VB Desai Finance's board meeting on September 14, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th September 2017 to consider and record un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2017. Further trading window for the connected persons will closed from 07/09/2017 to 15/09/2017.
