App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 29, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vatsa Education's AGM on September 19, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that the 31st Annual General Meeting of Vatsa Education Limited will be held at Vatsa House, Janmabhoomi Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001, Maharashtra, India on Thursday, 19th September, 2017 at 11:00 am.

Vatsa Education's AGM on September 19, 2017
NOTICE is hereby given that the 31st Annual General Meeting of Vatsa Education Limited
will be held at Vatsa House, Janmabhoomi Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001, Maharashtra,
India on Thursday, 19th September, 2017 at 11:00 am to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
1. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements (ifor the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and
the Relevant Docume
2. To appoint Statutory Auditor of the company.

3. REMOVAL OF MR. MANGESH SAHADEV NAGOTKAR(DIN 00744505) AS DIRECTOR;
4. REMOVAL OF MR. GANGARAM TUKARAM KAMBLE (DIN 00744544) AS DIRECTOR;
5. REMOVAL OF MR. SAMADHAN MARUTI OGALE (DIN 00744597) AS DIRECTOR;
6. APPOINTMENT OF MR. GAUTAM RAMCHANDRA SONAVALE (DIN-06384561) AS
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR;
7. APPOINTMENT OF MR. RATNADEEP SIDDHARTH WAGHMARE AS NON EXECUTIVE
AND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR;
8. APPOINTMENT OF MS. ALISHA KASHYAP AS NON EXECUTIVE AND INDEPENDENT
DIRECTOR.
9. TO REAPPOINT THE M/S LAWFIRM85 AS LEGAL ADVISOR OF THE COMPANY.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.