Vatsa Education's AGM on September 19, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that the 31st Annual General Meeting of Vatsa Education Limitedwill be held at Vatsa House, Janmabhoomi Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001, Maharashtra,India on Thursday, 19th September, 2017 at 11:00 am to transact the following business:ORDINARY BUSINESS:1. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements (ifor the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 andthe Relevant Docume2. To appoint Statutory Auditor of the company.3. REMOVAL OF MR. MANGESH SAHADEV NAGOTKAR(DIN 00744505) AS DIRECTOR;4. REMOVAL OF MR. GANGARAM TUKARAM KAMBLE (DIN 00744544) AS DIRECTOR;5. REMOVAL OF MR. SAMADHAN MARUTI OGALE (DIN 00744597) AS DIRECTOR;6. APPOINTMENT OF MR. GAUTAM RAMCHANDRA SONAVALE (DIN-06384561) ASEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR;7. APPOINTMENT OF MR. RATNADEEP SIDDHARTH WAGHMARE AS NON EXECUTIVEAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR;8. APPOINTMENT OF MS. ALISHA KASHYAP AS NON EXECUTIVE AND INDEPENDENTDIRECTOR.9. TO REAPPOINT THE M/S LAWFIRM85 AS LEGAL ADVISOR OF THE COMPANY.Source : BSE