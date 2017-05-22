Vaswani Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at 03:00 P.M at the registered office of the Company at MIG-4, Indravati Colony, Raipur (C. G.) 492 001, to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the last quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and any other business with the permission of chair arising out of above.Source : BSE