Vaswani Industries' board meeting on September 1, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 1st September, 2017 at 03:00 P.M at the registered office of the Company at Bahesar Road, Near Cycle Park, Vill - Sondra Phase-II, Industrial Area, Siltara Raipur, (C. G.) 493221, to inter-alia consider the following business as under:-1.To adopt the Audited Annual Accounts along with the Directors' Report, Corporate Governance & Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31st March, 2017 for circulation to the members.2.To fix book closure dates.3.To consider holding of 14th Annual General Meeting and to fix time, date, place and the business to be transacted there at.4.Any other business with the permission of chair arising out of above business and incidental and ancillary to the business.Source : BSE