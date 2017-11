Vasundhara Rasayans - Outcome of board meeting

Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2016 published in newspapers.

Vasundhara Rasayans is in the Pharmaceuticals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 9.06 crore.

The company management includes Prakash Chand Jain - Managing Director, Sunil Kumar Jain - Whole Time Director, Rajesh Pokerna - Whole Time Director, Sanjay Kumar Jain - Whole Time Director, Pravichandra Majumdar Popatlal - Director, Parag Ashok Sharma - Director, Rajiv Pritidas Kakodkar - Director, Rajesh Kumar Jain - Director, Seema Jain - Woman Director, Pradeep Kumar Jain - Independent Director, Khivraj Naresh Kumar - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 538634.

Its Registered office is at Shed No 42, Phas II,,IDA, Mallapur, Hyderabad,Telangana - 500076.

Their Registrars are Cil Securities Ltd.Source : BSE