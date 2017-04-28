Vascon Engineers: Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we submit the decision of the Board as under: 1.Board decided to constitute the Assets Sale Committee which shall focus on the sale of all identified non-core assets of the company and authorized the Managing Director to suggest few names to be appointed as members of the committee. 2.Board decided to constitute the Governing Council which shall focus on the following areas and authorized the Managing Director to suggest few names to be appointed as members of the council. a.to monitor and implement the business plan and propose, monitor and implement any amendment as may be required in the Business Plan from time to time; b.to entering into any new contract or alteration of existing contract; and c.to approve budget d.to accord approval as per FAD policy.Source : BSE