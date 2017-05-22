May 22, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Varun Mercantil to consider dividend
Varun Mercantile Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares of the Company, if any.
