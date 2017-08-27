Vardhman Textiles: Outcome of committee meeting

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulati0ns, 2015, this is to inform you that the Committee of the Company in its meeting held on 24th August, 2017 has approved to issue 4,998 Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs. 10,00,000 (Ten lakh) each aggregating to Rs. 499.98 crores on Private Placement basis.Source : BSE