Vardhman Textiles' board meeting on May 10, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017, inter alia:- 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Recommendation of Dividend, if any for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE