May 02, 2017 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vardhman Textiles' board meeting on May 10, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017, inter alia:- 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Recommendation of Dividend, if any for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE