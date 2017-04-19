Vardhman Steels' board meeting on April 28, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Friday, 28th April, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE