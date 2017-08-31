Vardhman Steels' AGM held on September 22, 2017

Please find attached herewith a copy of Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Vardhman Special Steels Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at Registered office, Vardhman Premises, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana - 141010 to transact the businesses as per the attached Notice of the Meeting.Source : BSE