App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vardhman Steels' AGM on September 22, 2017

Pursuant to provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Vardhman Special Steels Limited ('VSSL' or 'the Company') will be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Registered Office of the Company, Vardhman Premises, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana-141 010, Punjab, India.

W

Vardhman Steels' AGM on September 22, 2017
Pursuant to provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Vardhman Special Steels Limited ('VSSL' or 'the Company') will be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Registered Office of the Company, Vardhman Premises, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana-141 010, Punjab, India.

We also wish to inform you that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 11th September, 2017 to Friday, 22nd September, 2017 (both days inclusive) as Annual Book Closure.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, VSSL is providing the facility to its Members holding shares in physical or dematerialized form to exercise their right to vote by electronic means on all or any of the business specified in the Notice convening the AGM (Remote E-Voting). Accordingly, for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to cast their votes electronically/physically, the Company has fixed Friday, 15th September, 2017 as the cut-off date. The Company has engaged the services of Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) to provide the e-voting facility.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.