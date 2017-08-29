Vardhman Steels' AGM on September 22, 2017

Pursuant to provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Vardhman Special Steels Limited ('VSSL' or 'the Company') will be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Registered Office of the Company, Vardhman Premises, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana-141 010, Punjab, India.We also wish to inform you that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 11th September, 2017 to Friday, 22nd September, 2017 (both days inclusive) as Annual Book Closure.Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, VSSL is providing the facility to its Members holding shares in physical or dematerialized form to exercise their right to vote by electronic means on all or any of the business specified in the Notice convening the AGM (Remote E-Voting). Accordingly, for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to cast their votes electronically/physically, the Company has fixed Friday, 15th September, 2017 as the cut-off date. The Company has engaged the services of Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) to provide the e-voting facility.Source : BSE