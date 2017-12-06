Vardhman Polytex's board meeting on December 13, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on the 13th day of December,2017 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30.09.2017.
