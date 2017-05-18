Vardhman Polytex'sboard meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the 205th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th day of May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. Vardhman Park, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana - 141123, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2017.Source : BSE