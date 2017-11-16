Vardhman Lab: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 15, 2017.
With reference to the above subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 15th November, 2017, considered the following:-
1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half year ended September 30, 2017.
