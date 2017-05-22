May 22, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vardhman Lab's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 01:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE