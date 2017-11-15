Vardhman Industries' board meeting on November 14, 2017

This is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstance, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2017 is postponed and re-scheduled to Thursday, November 16, 2017.
This is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstance, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2017 is postponed and re-scheduled to Thursday, November 16, 2017 inter-alia to consider and take on record unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE