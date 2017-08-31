Aug 30, 2017 11:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vardhman Hold AGM held on September 22, 2017
Please find attached herewith a copy of Notice of 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Vardhman Holdings Limited Scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 4.00 P.M. at registered office, Vardhman Premises, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana - 141010Source : BSE