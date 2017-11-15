Vantage Corporate Services: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 30th September, 2017

Vantage Corporate Services is in the Finance - Investments sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 5.32 crore.

The company management includes Darshan Manharlal Jajal - Director, Pravin Gala - Promoter Director, Nirmala Gala - Promoter Women Director, Dhirubhai Desai - Independent Director, Rajendra Shah - Independent Director, Neeta Rajesh Dedhia - Managing Director, Rajesh Dedhia - Director & CFO, Darshan Manharlal Jajal - Director, Dipesh Kiritkumar Rambhia - Director, Mukesh Kalyanjibhai Shah - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530109.

Its Registered office is at 502, Corporate Arena, DP Piramal Road,,Goregaon (W) Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400104.

Their Registrars are Purva Sharegistry (india) Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE