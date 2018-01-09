Vantage Corporate Services' board meeting on January 16, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 16th January, 2018 to inter-alia, consider and approve the Standalone un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017 and to issue Equity Shares on Preferential Basis to Promoters and Non Promoters.Source : BSE