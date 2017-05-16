Vani Commercials' board meeting on May 24, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 24th day of May, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at ‘AASTHA' ,LP-11C, Pitampura, New Delhi - 110034, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE