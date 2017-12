Board Meeting on 14th December, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at the registered office of the company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 77.00 and 52-week low Rs 38.05 on 26 July, 2017 and 03 March, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 33.77 percent below its 52-week high and 34.03 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 21.45 crore. Source : BSE