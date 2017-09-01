Value Ind: Outcome of board meeting

1. Approved and took on record the Annual Report (Notice, Directors' Report, Report on Corporate Governance etc.) for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.2. The Twenty Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 14 K. M. Stone, Aurangabad-Paithan Road, Village: Chittegaon, Taluka: Paithan, District: Aurangabad - 431 105 (Maharashtra) at 2.00 p.m. to transact the business as mentioned in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.3. Approved and fixed the date(s) of Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remained closed from 22nd September, 2017 (Friday) to 29th September, 2017 (Friday) (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE