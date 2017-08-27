Valley Magnes' 29th AGM held on September 18, 2017

Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 30 & 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ), Regulations 2015, we submit herewith the copy of Notice alongwith newspaper advertisement clippings for convening the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday , the 18th September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company.The same have been sent to the shareholders of the Company through e-mail/post.This is for your kind information and record pleaseSource : BSE