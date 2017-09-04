Vallabh Steels' AGM on September 28, 2017

We wish to inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at G.T. Road, Village Pawa, Sahnewal, Ludhiana-141 120, Punjab.Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions, if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find herewith enclosed copy of Notice of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE