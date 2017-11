Revised Intimation for declaration of Dividend on its Board Meeting Held on 13th November, 2017 :-Valiant Organics Limited Ltd has informed BSE about :1. Declaration of Interim Dividend at Rs 2.5/- i.e 25% on the equity shares of Rs 10/- each.2. Fixed the record date as, Friday 24th November, 2017 for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.Source : BSE